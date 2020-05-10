Ralph Dean Flugan, Jr., Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Dean Flugan, Jr. passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home at the age of 76.

Mr. Flugan was born December 7, 1943 in Lisbon, a son of the late Ralph and Ruth (Reese) Flugan.

Ralph was a graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, where he played football.

Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and served in Germany.

Prior to his retirement, Ralph worked as an enameler at Eljer’s in Salem for many years.

He was married to Kathryn Heddy and they had three sons, Eric, Thomas and Matthew, as well as a daughter, Lisa. He later married Kimberly Buck and they had two sons, Brian and Jesse.

Ralph loved life and lived it to the fullest. He loved his family and his pet dogs. Ralph lived for deer season and fishing in Canada. Getting the big one was always his goal! Before becoming ill, he also enjoyed garage sales, flea markets at the Rogers Sale, country music festivals and drinking beer with his friends. He also loved the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians. There was no one he met that wasn’t his friend and he would do anything for anyone. He was a man among men.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his loving children, Lisa, Brian and Jesse Flugan; his sister, Frances (Arnold) McMillen; his brother, Ronald (Carol) Flugan; his grandchildren, Sunny, Sara and Susan.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was also preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Brownfield, Betty Wagler; sons, Eric, Thomas and Matthew.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, private family funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 13 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, with a celebration of life to be held at a later time with full military honors.

A recording of the services will be made available on the funeral home website.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 W South Range Rd, Canfield, OH 44406.

“In honor of Ralph, raise your glass and have a cold one. He would like that!!”

