KENSINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rachel Ann Dunn, 51, of McCann Road, passed away peacefully at 10:58 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center following a recent illness.

Rachel was born March 20, 1971 in East Liverpool, a daughter of Patricia (Reeder) Youree of Kensington and the late Keith Martin and had lived in the area all of her life.

She was a 1989 graduate of Southern Local High School.

Rachel began working as a title clerk at the Columbiana County Courthouse following graduation. She later became an STNA and worked at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation and Circle of Care in Salem. Most recently, she worked as a clerk at Quaker Village in Salem.

Rachel formerly attended Lisbon Trinity Friends Church.

She was an avid reader, enjoyed taking care of others and loved watching murder mysteries on TV but most of all she loved to watch her children play sports as they grew up.

In addition to her mother, Rachel is survived by her daughter, Madison (Christian McCon) Boyle of Columbiana; sister, Tammy (Darren) Garrett of Minerva; brother, Keith Martin, Jr. of Los Lunas, New Mexico and several nieces and nephews.

Rachel was also preceded in death by her son, Tyler D. Dunn on March 14, 2020.

A memorial service celebrating Rachel and Tyler’s lives will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

