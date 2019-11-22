Phyllis Eileen Frantz, West Point, Ohio

WEST POINT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Frantz, 92, of State Route 45, passed away suddenly at 5:51 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Mercy Medical St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Mrs. Frantz was born September 9, 1927, in West Point, Ohio, a daughter of the late Claude G. and Rosa Etta (Apple) Chamberlain and had lived in the area all of her life.

A graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, she was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Phyllis was a member of the West Point Church of the Nazarene, where she sang and played the piano and she had attended the Lisbon Trinity Friends Church.

Mrs. Frantz enjoyed shopping for clothes at second hand stores, sewing and baking. She will be remembered as a very independent lady who was always doing for others.

Her husband, Leslie W. Frantz, whom she married August 29, 1948, preceded her in death May 31, 2006. She was also preceded in death by her son, David E. Frantz.

She is survived by her daughter, Deanna Sue (Tom) Haueter of Hanoverton; brother, Richard E. Chamberlain of West Point; grandchildren, Loy William Frantz of West Point, Glendon McKay (Tara) Fryfogle and Thomas Alfred Fryfogle, both of Salem; great-grandchildren, Ian, Carlene, EJ and Neal and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Joyce Reynolds officiating.

The family will receive guests from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the funeral home.

Private burial will take place Monday, November 25, 2019, at the Lisbon Cemetery.

