Pearl Reed, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl Reed, 90, passed away unexpectedly at 8:44 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Reed was born December 18, 1928 in Wayland, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Willie and Lula (Manns) Howard.

Pearl worked in the potteries and for Ballonoff Manufacturing and the HK Porter Company.

A Baptist by faith, she was a member of the Lisbon VFW ladies auxiliary.

She enjoyed tending to her gardens and her flowers and she loved to fish.

Her husband, Lewis Robert Reed, whom she married September 17, 1947, preceded her in death May 17, 1995. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley J. Kearn; her grandson, Fred L. Clair; her sisters, Ethel Howard, Maddie Colbra, Maxine Howard, Edna Beverly, Alberta Liebhart and Pauline Roberts and by her brothers, Charlie, Ernie and Melvin Howard.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Connie (John) Lutsch of Salem; sisters, Joyce Bach of Lisbon and Thelma Corathers of Alliance; brothers, Willie Howard of Leetonia and Kelly Howard of Columbiana; grandchildren, John Lutsch III, Jody (Mike) Adams and Jill (Chris) Phillis, all of Salem and Kimberly (Mike) Geiman of Chicago; great-grandchildren, Makena Adams, Mike Geiman, Jason Geiman and Christopher Geiman as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive guests from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Matthew Phillips of the Lisbon Baptist Temple officiating.

Private burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

