Pearl Irene Bryarly, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl Irene Bryarly, 81, of Riffle Rd. passed away quietly at 1:08 a.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Parkside Health Care Center following a recent illness.

Mrs. Bryarly was born February 13, 1940 in Buncombe, Illinois, a daughter of the late Lloyd E. and Florence Emma (Jolly) Willyard.

Pearl worked as a baker at the Das Dutch Haus for 26 years. She had also worked at the former Eells Poultry Farm and the Baker Egg Farm.

A member of the Elkton United Methodist Church, she was an avid reader and enjoyed solving word puzzles. She also enjoyed travelling and attending NASCAR races in Charlotte, North Carolina and in Michigan.

Her husband, Rollin Eugene Bryarly, Sr., whom she married October 16, 1957, preceded her in death January 12, 2000. She was also preceded in death by an infant sister.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her daughter, Rhonda (Rob) Blazer of Columbiana; son, Ron (Brenda) Bryarly of Lisbon; sisters, Phyllis (Curt) Smith of Lynchburg, Ohio and Patricia (Fred) Brinson of Fayetteville, Ohio; step grandson, Grant Blazer and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Kathy Barton officiating.

Burial will follow at the Kemble Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday April 2, 2021 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Elkton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 43, Elkton, Ohio 44415.

