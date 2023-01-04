LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul “Rusty” Barnes, 92, of State Route 164, passed away at 3:05 p.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon following a brief illness.

Rusty was born October 19, 1930 in Lisbon, a son of the late Wilford and Grace (Shaffer) Barnes and was a life resident of Lisbon.

A 1948 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, he began working for the Russell/Kaiser Aluminum Company, then served in the U.S. Army in Korea, then returned to the Kaiser plant, then worked for Ohio Edison and finally for the U.S. Post Office, where he began as a mail carrier and retired in 1988 as the Assistant Postmaster. While working at the post office, Rusty began working part-time Buckeye Publishing and took on the janitorial duties at the post office and at his church, the Lisbon Church of the Nazarene. As a member of the Lisbon Nazarene Church, he served as the church treasure.

Rusty and his wife, Jean loved to travel and were able to visit all 50 states. He also loved motorcycles and his dogs. And for 30 plus years, he and a group of men, travelled to Canada on their annual fishing trip.

He and his childhood friend, Dean Senanefes, both earned and became Eagle Scouts, and both later became Scout Masters for Boy Scout Troup 92, where they mentored many young men.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife, Jean (Scott) Barnes, whom he married July 7, 1953; daughter, Patty Pastore; son and daughter in law, Rick and Sharon Barnes; and his granddaughter, Whitney Barnes.

In addition to his parents, Rusty was also preceded in death by his grandson, Scott A. Pastore; sisters, Vida Palmer and Ruth Wymer; and by his son in law, Bruce C. Pastore.

