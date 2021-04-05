Paul F. Williams, Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul F. Williams, 80, formerly of Mill Street, passed away at 5:45 p.m., Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon.

Mr. Williams was born February 27, 1941 in Elkton, Ohio and was a son of the late Seward and Naomi (Bilsky) Williams.

Paul worked as a core maker at Columbiana Foundry for over 50 years, retiring in 2015.

A member of the Rogers United Methodist Church, Paul enjoyed target shooting and antiquing.

His wife, Carol (Hill) Williams, whom he married July 15, 1961, preceded him in death March 9, 2016. He was also preceded in death by his son, Mark Williams; his sister, Sandra Regal and by his brother, Seward Williams.

Paul leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Kim (Scott) Bowers of Leetonia; son, Scott (Brenda) Williams of Rogers; sisters, Linda Williams of Lisbon and Debbie Dyke of New Waterford; brother, Dave (Patty) Williams of Lisbon; seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Private burial will take place at Kemble Cemetery in Elkton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Friends may share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

