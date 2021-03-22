Paul E. Arter, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul E. Arter, 72, of Middle Beaver Rd., passed away peacefully at 12:00 p.m., Monday, March 22, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

Mr. Arter was born July 30, 1948 in Salem, a son of the late Perry E. and Nana Loree (Ward) Arter Petrick, and was a life resident of the area.

Paul was born and raised on the Arter family dairy farm and was a dairy farmer all of his life. He also worked and milked at Sandy Beaver Farms for many years and most recently at Neville’s Dairy Farm. He will be remembered as a true cattleman, he knew the cows and cared for them like they were his own.

He was also a former member of St. Jacob’s United Church of Christ.

Paul is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife, Linda Kay (Beeson) Arter, whom he married March 25, 1972. The two would have celebrated 49 years of marriage on Thursday. He is also leaves his children, Polly A. Arter of Rogers, Perry F. Arter of Lisbon and Bessie E. (Norman) Oesch of Calcutta; his sister, Darleen Wheeler of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren; Jenny, Mandy, Brittany, Earl, Dathan, Megan, Robbie, Trista, Bradley, Hunter and Zayden; great-grandchildren, Grayson, RJ, Kerrigan and Carter and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Paul was also preceded in death by his sisters, Donna Arter and Bessie Kellner, brother, Donald Arter and brother-in-law, David Wheeler.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Kelli Hephner officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Jacob’s U.C.C. Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 26, 2021 at the funeral home.

Please be reminded that face masks are required, do not linger, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Columbiana County Buckeye Dairy Boosters, C/O Pam Herron, 3836 Woodsdale Rd., Salem, Ohio 44460.

