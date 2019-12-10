Patricia Lee Pike, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Lee “Patti” Pike, 82, passed away at her home in Denver, Colorado, on Monday, November 18, 2019.

Patti was born May 3, 1937 in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late John H. and Mable C. Pike.

A graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, the Ohio State University and the University of Northern Colorado, Greenly, Colorado.

She was a middle school Math, Science and Social Studies teacher for 32 years, teaching in Columbus, Ohio, Houston, Texas and Littleton, Colorado.

She volunteered at the Molly Brown House in Denver and at the Museum of Nature and Science.

Patti was also a flight attendant during school holidays and had visited many parts of the world.

She was a member of the Lady Bugs Red Hat Society; Preceptor Alpha Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi; National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Mount Rosa Chapter and a luncheon group of retired teachers.

Patti is survived and will be dearly missed by her companion, Bucky Basset of Denver; sister, Sandra (Dave Avery) Fitzpatrick of Centennial, Colorado and brothers, Robert (Elaine) Pike of Galena, Ohio and Jack Pike I of Dana Point, California. She also leaves three nieces, Deborah Paynter, Danielle Dickerson and Jennifer Rudsenske; nephew, John Fitzpatrick and her nephew’s widow, Mary Jane Pike.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her nephew, Jack Pike II.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 13, 2019 at Woodsdale Cemetery near Guilford Lake, Ohio with the Rev. Robert Rathburn of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church officiating.

A memorial service will be held in Colorado at a later date.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting Patti’s family with her local arrangements.

Friends may view Patti’s memorial tribute page and send condolences online at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

