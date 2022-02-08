LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia L. Staley, 89, of Vista Drive, passed away at 3:47 p.m., Monday, February 7, 2022 at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon.

Mrs. Staley was born April 13, 1932 in Chester, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Alvin and May (Silverthorn) Poe.

Pat was a former member and deacon of the Longs Run Presbyterian Church, where she also worked for 15 years as the church secretary. She was a current member of the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church.

Mrs. Staley was a member of the former Ohio City Rebekah Lodge #782; Julia’s Circle of Longs Run Church and she enjoyed crocheting. Pat also volunteered at the former HELP Center.

Her husband, Wilbur H. Staley, whom she married August 14, 1950, preceded her in death March 21, 2005. Her son, Stephen A. Staley and her son-in-law, Lin Fobes also preceded her in death.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her daughters, Jorja Fobes of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Valerie (Jeff) Hochmann of Lisbon; grandchildren, Alicia Staley, Melanie Staley Hughes, Cheryl Staley, Aaron Hochmann and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 11, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Stephen Broache officiating. Private burial will follow at Longs Run Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Friends may share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia, please visit our floral store.