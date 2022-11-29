LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia L. Fatherly Shreve, 81 of Lisbon, passed away peacefully at 9:36 a.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a recent illness.

Patricia was born June 25, 1941 in Lisbon, a daughter of the late Jesse and Nellie (Foster) Spencer and had lived all of her life in the Lisbon area.

A graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

She had worked as a cook at the former Ice Cream and Sub Parlor in Lisbon and as a teacher’s aide at Lisbon Headstart.

Patricia was also a faithful member of the Lisbon Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness.

Her husband, Paul Clayton Fatherly, whom she married March 31 , 1961, preceded her in death August 23, 1995. She was also preceded in death by her infant son, Brian Fatherly and her brother, David Spencer.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Victor Moeser) Millward of Salem, Rhonda (Jeff) Coil, and Amy (Shantol) Velez, both of Lisbon; sons, Steven Clayton (Amy) Fatherly and Bruce E. (Nicole) Fatherly, both of Lisbon; sister, Deborah Douglas of Columbiana; 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with the Alan Foster officiating. The family will receive guests from Noon until the time of services, at the funeral home.

Private burial will follow at the Hope Cemetery in Salem.

Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia’s memory to the charity of the donor’s choice.

