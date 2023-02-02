LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia J. “Patty” Pastore, 66, passed away at 10:21am, Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a recent illness.

Patty was born November 14, 1956 in Salem, a daughter of the late Paul “Rusty” Barnes and Jean (Scott) Barnes.

A 1975 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Patty worked at the Columbiana County Recorder’s office for a few years, and then as an aide with various childcare providers.

Patty was a member of the Lisbon Church of the Nazarene; former member of the Lisbon Eagles Aerie 2216, had been a member of 4-H; and loved horses and dogs.

Her husband, Bruce C. Pastore, whom she married August 28, 1976, preceded her in death February 8, 2021. She was also preceded in death by her son, Scott A. Pastore, by her father, Paul “Rusty” Barnes on January 3, 2023; and by her mother- in-law and father-in-law, Joan and Albert Pastore.

She is survived and will be deeply missed by her mother, Jean Barnes; brother, Rick (Sharon) Barnes; sister-in-law, Nancy (Tony) Smith; brother-in-law, Brad (Monica) Pastore; and six nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Fellenger officiating. Private burial will take place Monday at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Columbiana County Humane Society, P.O. Box 101, Salem, Ohio 44460.

