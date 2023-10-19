LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Patricia Ann Zehentbauer, 86, passed away peacefully at 11:44 p.m., Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at her home following an extended illness.

Pat was born February 23, 1937 in Akron, a daughter of the late Charles J. and Gladys T. (Gruber) Gause.

A life-long area resident, she was the former co-owner of Gause Farm Equipment from 1956 until she retired. Pat was also a real estate agent with Courtney Realty; taught small business management at the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center for 18 years; she was also the co-owner of Eagle Pass Golf Course with her son, Bob; and served as treasurer for the Hanover Volunteer Fire Department for many years.

Pat leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Patti (Kevin) Kober; sons, Mike (Rachael) Zehentbauer, Robert (Marcy) Zehentbauer, James (Tamara) Zehentbauer, and John (Marybeth) Zehentbauer; grandchildren, Kelly, Mary, Abby, Riley, Lexi, Kendra, Kelsey, Joe, Brian, Emily, Ashley, Dustin, and Cassie; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancy K. (Gary) Milliken and Mary Alice (the late Frank) Cozza; brother, Robert C. Gause; sister-in-law, Ruth Gause; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Pat was also preceded in death by her infant daughter, Patricia Ann; brother, Ronald J. Gause, and by her husband, Frank Zehentbauer.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 23, 2023 at St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church, 11328 Gavers Rd., Hanoverton, with Rev. Father Stephen Wassie officiating. The funeral procession will form at the church. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., Sunday at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, where a prayer service will be held at 5:00 p.m.

