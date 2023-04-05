LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Orrie E. Wells, 84, passed away peacefully at 4:42 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Wells was born October 10, 1938 in Lisbon, a son of the late William E. and Emma (Dotson) Wells and had lived his whole life in the Lisbon area.

Orrie worked for Buckeye Industrial Mining as a heavy equipment operator and as a welder, retiring in 2000. He also owned and operated O&B Welding, where he did a lot of welding repairs for Wayne Township.

A born again Christian, Orrie was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing golf. He also loved to garden and was a member of the Lisbon Pigeon Club. Orrie also played the guitar and enjoyed country music.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his true love and wife of 66 years, Beverly J. (Lawrence) Wells, whom he married September 2, 1956; children, Brenda (Rick) McKee, Rebecca (Jeff) Harbol, Patty (Ken Springer) Carnes, Luke (Marilyn) Wells, Tammie (Gilbert) Jones, Bonnie (Rob) Wesig, Tina (Kurt) Sheely and Belinda (Ken) Walter; siblings, Joyce (Alan) Rankin, Cindy (Bobby) Wright, Rick (Donita) Wells and Glenn (the late Delores) Wells; 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Orrie was also preceded in death by his brother, William Wells, Jr; sister, Clara Bosel and infant brother, Billy Wells.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Rowley officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406.

