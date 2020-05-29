Norma June Combs, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma June Combs, 85, of State Route 30, passed away peacefully at 8:44 p.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home following a short illness.

Mrs. Combs was born February 7, 1935 in Lisbon and was the daughter of the late Walter and Nellie (Reynolds) Williams.

A 1954 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Norma was a loving wife, mother and homemaker.

She was a member of the Lisbon Trinity Friends Church, loved to crochet, quilt and sew and was a fantastic cook. Norma also enjoyed listening to gospel music, Irish songs sung by Daniel O’Donnell and the BeeGees.

Her husband, Glen Harold Combs, whom she married October 27, 1955, preceded her in death May 11, 2006. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Cathy Sue Combs; brother, Ralph Williams and sister, Dorothy Williams Dailey.

Norma leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Connie Combs of Lisbon; son, Jeffery G. (Cheryl) Combs of Mechanicstown; sister, Marilyn Kotch of Rogers; brother, Robert Williams of Rogers; grandchildren, Chatham (Michelle) Lyons of the Netherlands, Catherine Lyons Copher of Salem, Thomas Combs of Lisbon, Bree (Ryan) Rhodes Roberts and Hillari Combs, both of Mechanicstown and great-grandchildren, Chatham H. Lyons of the Netherlands and Brennen and Landen Roberts.

Private family graveside services will be held at the Lisbon Cemetery on Monday morning, June 1.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Friends may share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

