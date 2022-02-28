LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Norma Jean Smail, 76, passed away quietly at 4:30 a.m., Monday, February 28, 2022 at Salem North Healthcare Center.

Mrs. Smail was born May 20, 1945 in Lisbon, a daughter of the late Russell E. and Helen (Fullum) Dotson, and was a life resident of the area.

Following high school, Norma worked as a nurse’s aide at the former Columbiana County Home and Fletcher’s Nursing Home for over 20 years. She was also a foster parent for many years and had attended the Lisbon First United Methodist Church at one time.

Norma enjoyed crocheting and going fishing with her late husband.

Her husband, Donald Dewayne Smail, whom she married June 27, 1968, preceded her in death December 10, 2013.

She is survived by her sister, Martha Zellers of Lisbon and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Norma was also preceded in death by her brothers, Terry Lee Dotson and George Edward Dotson and by her sisters, Esther Mae Saling and Patty Sue Miller.

A time of remembrance and gathering of friends will take place at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 4, 2022 in the chapel at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

