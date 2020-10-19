Nellie Catherine Adams, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nellie Catherine Adams of Columbiana passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday morning, October 18, at her home following a brief illness.

Mrs. Adams was born May 4, 1923 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late John Jacob and Emma (Cooper) Hanselman and had lived in the area all of her life.

A faithful member of the Madison Trinity Church, Nellie was a homemaker.

Her husband, Carl Jackson “CJ” Adams, whom she married August 22, 1945, preceded her in death May 2, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Emma Jean Johnson, Ellen L. Thompson, Emma Lucille Ziegler and infant sister, Dorothy Mae Hanselman and by her brother, John W. Hanselman.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her daughters, Mary Lou Bontempt of Salem and Carol Parsons and son-in-law, Frederick S. Parsons of Columbiana; brother, Frank Hanselman of New Cumberland, West Virginia, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In accordance with Nellie’s wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Ohio Living Health and Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting her family. Friends may share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 20 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

