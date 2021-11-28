Neal Edward Crowl, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Neal Edward Crowl, 76, of Winona Road, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Neal was born December 11, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Neal Edward and Althea L. (Barnes) Crowl and lived in the area all of his life.

During that time, he touched so many lives that it is impossible to write them all. There was never a kind word left unsaid, a hand unshaken and those we would call strangers were never strangers to him. He loved and cared for everyone in his path. Children were drawn to his kindness and he embraced each one as his own. He was so much to so many and everything to most that met him.

Neal was a 1964 graduate of Beaver Local High School.

He fought for our country as a medical corpsman in the United States Army Reserves.

He was a successful, self-employed pipeline construction owner and operator.

His determination and perseverance allowed him to provide for his family and most important to him, be a disciple of God. His involvement with the youth at East Fairfield United Methodist Church will be felt for generations. He also enjoyed his time at Damascus Friends Church.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janie (Miller) Crowl, whom he married January 4, 1980; daughters, Connie (Kirk) Dinnen of Mt. Vernon, Darlene Crowl of Salem and Cara (Josh) Fidoe of Salem; sons, Bryan Crowl of Lisbon and Kyle (Melissa) Crowl of North Canton; sisters, Elaine Deal of Lisbon, Jackie (Bryan) Myers of California and Bernice (Bill) McMahon of New Mexico; brothers, Sam (Carolyn) Crowl of Troy, Michigan, Blaine Crowl of Columbiana and Tim (Lori) Crowl of Lisbon, Ben (Cindy) Owens of Colorado; sister-in-law, Tina Crowl of Salem; grandchildren, Nathan, Matthew, Anna, Ty, Brandon, Kylie, Mercedes, Mya and Michael and great-grandchildren, Jackson, Felicity, Gavin, Emmarose, Hazel, Hayden, as well as, several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Gary Crowl and William Ray Owens.

