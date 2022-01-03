LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Nancy Jane Hough, 83, of South Lincoln Ave., passed away unexpectedly at 8:00 a.m., Monday, January 3, 2022 in the emergency room at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Nancy was born January 24, 1938 in Lisbon, a daughter of the late William and Anna (Tullis) Hough and had lived all of her life in Lisbon.

A 1956 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Nancy began working as a secretary at the former Carl Co. in Lisbon and then worked as an aide and caregiver at Brookdale in Salem, retiring in 2009.

A Christian by faith, Nancy loved to bowl, was an avid reader and she enjoyed going shopping.

She is survived by her brothers, Bill (Joanne) Hough of Victoria, Texas and David (Vera) Hough of Cleveland, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Shirley Hough of Salem and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was also preceded in death by her siblings, Loretta Mullin, Donald Hough, Evelyn Cunningham, Amziah Hough and infant sister, Joyce Hough.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Phil Bartholomew officiating. Private burial will take place in the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home. Face masks are recommended for those in attendance.

Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s memory to the Fresenius Kidney Care, Salem South, 2345 East Pershing Street, Salem, Ohio 44460.

Friends may also share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nancy, please visit our floral store.