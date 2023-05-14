NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy A. Lockhart, 78, passed away peacefully at 7:15 a.m., Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Calcutta Health Care Center.

Nancy was born June 20, 1944, in Salem, a daughter of the late Walter and Meta (Crawford) Butler and was a life resident of the area.

She retired after 20-plus years of faithful service as a press operator at the former Warren Mold and Plastics in Salem.

Nancy also enjoyed playing cards and making crafts.

Her husband, James Robert Lockhart, whom she married January 28, 1976, preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her son, Robert Lockhart; her sister, Mary Beagle and her grandsons, Rawlins and Timmy.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Raymond (Vicki) Hubbard of New Waterford, Tommy (Amy Zimmerman) Lockhart of Elkton and Mary (Dennis Scarberry) Lockhart of St. Petersburg, Florida; sister, Cathy Butler of Columbus, Ohio; brothers, Jeff Butler of Salem and Chip (Sonya) Butler, Jr., of Lisbon; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Danny Crowe, officiating.

The family will receive family and friends from 5:00 p.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Friends may also view Nancy’s memorial tribute page, share a memory and leave condolences at eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

