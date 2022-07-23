SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myrtle F. Hawke, 88, of South Union Avenue, formerly of Salineville, passed away peacefully at 1:58 a.m., Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a recent illness.

Mrs. Hawke was born July 31, 1933 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Samuel Claire Haggerty and the late Violet Mae (McAllen) Haggerty.

Myrtle was a devoted wife and loving mother. She was a homemaker and a faithful member of the Destiny House Assembly of God Church in Calcutta.

Her husband, William LeRoy Hawke, whom she married in March of 1961, preceded her in death in August of 1971.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Terri Lynn Hawke of Salem, Bradley Hawke of Salineville and Chester Hawke of East Liverpool; siblings, Elaine Cruz of Leesville, Louisiana and Michael Haggerty of New Castle, Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, 215 West Lincoln Way, Lisbon with the Rev. Dr. Ted Ludwig officiating. Following her wishes, no calling hours will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Columbiana County Human Society, P.O. Box 101, Salem, OH 44460.

Friends may also share memories, and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

