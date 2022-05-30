HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myron Williard “Bill” Kelly, 87, of State Route 518 passed away peacefully at home at 5:30 p.m., Sunday, May 29, 2022 surrounded by his loving family following a courageous battle with cancer.

Bill was born March 16, 1935 in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late Myron Adam and Vadna (Williard) Kelly.

A 1953 graduate of Salem High School, Bill furthered his education at the auctioneer school in Canfield and embarked on a 40 year career working in the automobile auctions in Akron, Ohio; Buffalo, New York and Butler, Pennsylvania.

Also, during this time, Bill committed to serving the Lord by earning his associates degree from Bluefield College of Evangelism and then his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sacred Literature in Ministry from the Northeast Ohio Bible College. He served as a pastor for the Hanoverton Christian Church and then served as pastor of the Highland Christian Church for many years, where he continued as a faithful member until being called to his heavenly home.

Bill also worked for many local probate attorneys by handling many estate auctions.

A simple, down to earth man, Bill found great joy working on his hobby farm, where he raised livestock and bred cows around the area for the Central Ohio Breeding Association. He also enjoyed fox hunting in his spare time.

Bill also proudly served our country during peacetime as a member of the United States Army and the Army Reserves.

He is survived by his wife, Carol (Schramm) Kelly, whom he married on May 28, 1961. The Kelly’s had just celebrated 61 years of marriage the day prior to Bill’s passing. Also left to cherish his memory are his children, Jay Thomas Kelly of Hanoverton, Bret (Michelle) Kelly of Fayetteville, Georgia, Elizabeth “Zeb” (Tim) McFarlane of Indiana, Pennsylvania and Melissa (Scott) Carter of Calhoun, Georgia; grandchildren, Alana Kelly, Sydney McFarlane, Brendan Kelly, Emma Kelly, Reese McFarlane, Liam McFarlane, Graham McFarlane, Grady Carter, Grant Kelly, Gavin Kelly, Callum McFarlane, Aislin Carter, Brylie Carter and Keegan Carter as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by his sons, Jeff and Brad “Dutch” Kelly; sisters, Marjorie Willer and Jean Shea and brother, Richard Kelly.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Estes officiating. Burial will follow at Bethesda Church Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the Kelly family requests that memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to Northeast Ohio Bible College, 51049 Calcutta Smith Ferry Rd., Calcutta, OH, 43920 or to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH, 44663.

