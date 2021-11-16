Miriam L. Smith, Elkton, Ohio

ELKTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Miriam L. Smith, 96, of Elkton, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 peacefully at her home.

Miriam was born in Reading, Pennsylvania on May 9, 1925 to the union of Daniel Schnader and Harriet (Reinhart) Schnader.

Miriam graduated from Lisbon David Anderson High School in 1942.

She was united in marriage to Benjamin F. Smith on August 22, 1946. They were married 57 years and together they raised five children.

Miriam was a member of the Rogers Assembly of God church for over 51 years. She served as the church as their organist and Sunday school teacher. She opened her home for many years for a weekly Bible study and prayer meeting. Ben and Miriam were involved in Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship for many years and Miriam continued after Ben’s passing. She volunteered at Salem Community Hospital for over 49 years, beginning on the patient ward, meeting patient’s needs. The last 20 years she served in Pastoral care. Miriam also volunteered for Cornerstone Television Ministry and served as a part of their phone prayer ministry.

She is survived by her sister, Naomi Lucaric of Beaver Falls; brother, David Schnader of Sherrodsville, Ohio; children, Ronald (Ginny) Smith of Salem, Ohio, Joan (Carl) Mattern of East Liverpool, Ohio, Mary Margaret (Jim) Shingleton of Rogers, Ohio and Dennis (Patricia) Smith of Grandview, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Smith of Columbiana, Ohio; many grandkids, great grandkids and great great-grandkids.

In addition to her parents and husband, Benjamin F. Smith, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Constance Schnader, Thomas Schnader, John Schnader, Paul Schnader and Ruth (Schnader) Helm and by her son, Larry Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 19, 2021 with Rev. Kenneth Sevacko and Rev. Dennis Smith officiating. Private burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 18 at the funeral home. Face masks are recommended for those attending.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund of the Rogers Assembly of God, Sanctuary Revitalization, 8251 Sprucevale Rd., Rogers, Ohio 44455.

