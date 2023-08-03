LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Miles C. Ketchum, 79, passed away peacefully at 2:09pm, Tuesday, August 2, 2023 at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a recent illness, with his loving family at his side.

A life resident of Lisbon, Miles was born June 5, 1944 in Salem, a son of the late Miles G. and Catherine V. (Mardis) Ketchum.

Following high school, he worked as a welder and assembler at NRM in Columbiana for 29 years until their closing.

Miles was a member of New Lisbon Lodge #65 F&AM; was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt and fish; and he enjoyed coaching youth sports, mainly little league baseball and softball and Little Devils Football. He loved coaching and watching his children and then his grandchildren as they competed in sports. Family was the most important aspect of his life, he was so proud of his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids, and he treasured every moment he spent with them.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by the love of his life, Linda C. (Jones) Ketchum, whom he married September 21, 1963; his children, Miles (the late Jane) Ketchum of Lisbon, Jill (Tom) Halligan of Ravenna, and Damon (Amy) Ketchum of Marietta; sister, Dorothy I. (Jack) Hiscox of Middlefield, OH; brother, Charles H. (Dorothy) Ketchum of Lisbon; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Miles was also preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn V. Crawford; brother, Donald Ketchum and sister-in-law, Karen Ketchum; and great-grandchildren, Hogan Neal Crowl, Samuel Blaine Crowl, and Truly Lynette Crowl.

A celebration of Miles’ life will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

