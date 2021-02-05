Michelle Renae Felt, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle Renae Felt, 31, of Lisbon, passed away unexpectedly in the early morning hours on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at her home.

Michelle was born February 18, 1989 in Salem, a daughter of Michael Smith of Columbiana and Faith Webb of Lisbon.

She was a 2007 graduate of East Palestine High School and the Columbiana County Career Center and had worked in retail and as an aide in home health care.

Michelle enjoyed crafting, crocheting and diamond painting. She also had a love of animals.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Tim M. Felt, whom she married March 29, 2018; her children, Gabriel, Cohen, Pheloni and Everleigh; siblings, Brad Smith of Lisbon and Kellee Smith of Seattle, Washington; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mike and Barbara Felt of Struthers and grandmothers, Liz Brown, Margaret Gibson and Mary Webb.

Following her wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting her family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 7, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.