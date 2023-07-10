SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michele Louise Louk, 63, passed away at 12:10 p.m., Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Hampton Woods following a courageous battle with cancer.

Michele was born March 30, 1960 in Salem, a daughter of the late George A. and Gloria J. (Essany) Boone.

A graduate of Crestview High School, she had worked for many years at the former Lake Front Restaurant in Columbiana and then at Bill Willie’s Cook Shak in Washingtonville.

She was a Christian by faith.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her children, Nicole Louk of Port Jefferson, New York, James (Mandy) Louk of Rogers, Ohio and Matthew (Amanda) Louk of Sebring; several grandchildren and by her sisters, Victoria (Robert) Goff of Poland and Jessica (David) Novak of Austintown.

A memorial service celebrating Michele’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Light House Baptist Church, 1021 State Line Road, Bessemer, PA 16112 with her brother-in-law, Rev. Robert Goff officiating.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting her family. Friends may view Michele’s memorial tribute page, share a memory and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

