LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Reynolds-Anderson, 47, passed away unexpectedly at 4:35 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Meridian Health Care in Youngstown.

Melissa was born April 27, 1975 in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late Rick and Linda (Reed) Anderson, and had lived all of her life in the Lisbon area.

A graduate of Beaver Local High School and Youngstown State University, Melissa was a homemaker, loving mother, and fiancée of Lonnie Sprouse for 14 years.

In addition to Lonnie, she is also survived by her daughters, Kylea Isabella “Bella” Anderson and Macey Kay Sprouse; stepson, Alex Anderson; brother, Isaac Jamie Reynolds; grandmother, Sue Reynolds; grandfather, King Reed; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bill Anderson; by her grandfather, Bill Reynolds; and by her grandmother, Nancy Reed.

A celebration of Melissa’s life will be held at a later date.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting her family.

