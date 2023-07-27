LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Lee Dale, 53, passed away peacefully at 4:58 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown following a lengthy illness.

Matt was born June 23, 1970 in Akron, and was raised by his parents, Bill and Karen Stock.

Upon graduation, Matt attended college on an athletic scholarship until injury ended his dream of becoming a teacher.

His love of all sports led him to become a coach, where he inspired many kids and loved watching his own children grow to enjoy the fun of whatever sport he was teaching them. Matt was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Salem.

In addition to his parents, Matt is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie (Nutter) Dale, whom he married July 13, 2002; his children, Chloe Dale, Aiden Dale, Charlie Adkins, Chelsea (Steven) Davis, and Jasmine and Jacob McCullough; siblings, Aimee (Matt) Desellem, Donnie (Teresa) Venham, and Brett and Todd Dale; niece, Hailie Morrow, nephew, Damien Hamilton; and other nieces and nephews; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Kathy and Jack Nutter; his sister-in-law, Elaine (Jeff) Bertolette; his grandmother, Sue Reynolds; and his beloved dog, Felicia.

A memorial visitation will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., Saturday, August 5, 2023 with an informal celebration of Matt’s life following at 5:00 p.m. at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Dana Blackburn officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Eagles Aerie #316, 1884 N. Ellsworth Ave., Salem, Ohio 44460.

