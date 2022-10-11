LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Kay Wymer, 77, of Lisbon Road, entered the gates of Heaven at 11:31 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, escorted by her son, Chuckie and surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Wymer was born October 16, 1944 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Katherine (Drennen) McGarry.

Mary Kay was a 1963 graduate of Springfield Local Schools and had worked as a driver with many various groups including, Columbiana County Head Start. KLG Ambulance, and Sunrise Homes. She had also worked at the Lisbon Post Office for some time.

Mrs. Wymer was also a faithful member of St. George Catholic Church, where she served on the Altar and Rosary Society. In her spare time, she enjoyed cross stitching.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 58 years, Jerry L. Wymer, whom she married August 14, 1964; her daughters, Gennifer Lee (Bill) Jones of Ozark, Alabama and Brenda Sue (Eric) Sweet of Lisbon; sisters, Ruth Ann “Liz” Schmid of Hanoverton, Brigid (Jerry) McGarry of Pulaski, Maureen (Marty) Capito of Akron and Erin (Ricky) Blume of Youngstown; brothers, Ed (Nomie) McGarry of New Middletown, Kevin (Cathy) McGarry of Cleveland, Kenneth “Gus” (Terri) McGarry of Youngstown and Jonathon “Mac” (Dana) McGarry of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Kyle Sweet, Dana (Shawn) Rapp, Travis Crum, Katrina (Christian) Wrona and Lindsey (Matthew) Sample and great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Isaac Pethtel, Shawn Rapp, Jr. and Kaylee Rapp.

In addition to her parents, Mary Kay was also preceded in death by her sons, Charles “Chuckie” Wymer and John Edward Wymer and brothers, Sean, Bill, and Mike McGarry.

A mass celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at St. George Catholic Church, 271 West Chestnut Street, Lisbon with Rev. Stephen Wassie officiating.

Burial will follow at the Franklin Square Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home where a prayer service will be held at 4pm.

Friends may share memories and express condolences

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 12, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.