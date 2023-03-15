LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)-Mary Kathryn Everett, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully March 14, 2023 at the Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with her family by her side.

Mary was born August 23, 1939 in Salineville, a daughter of the late S. Raymond and Bertha (Williams) Davis.

She graduated as valedictorian of the Salinevillle High School class of 1957, attended Kent State University majoring in music and studied organ under Marshall Bailey and Jodine Pilmer.

She retired in 2001 as the organist from the Lisbon First United Methodist Church after 38 years of playing for choir practices, Sunday services, weddings and funerals. During this time, she did double duty for three years as the church organist for the Lisbon Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and taught private piano lessons for ten years.

Mary was a member of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women/Women of Faith, and the Lisbon Historical Society.

She was a past member of the Lisbon Music Club serving as accompanist, singing solos, and with various choral and madrigal groups at monthly meetings and for various performances. In addition, she served as rehearsal accompanist for the Lisbon Community Chorus for a number of years.

Mary and her husband enjoyed spending time with family and traveling to visit national parks and historical sites. They vacationed for years at the Outer Banks in North Carolina and spent the last several winters in Florida.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Kenneth, whom she married April 9, 1958; son, Doug (Kathleen) Everett, daughter, Beth (Steve) Trace, daughter, Barbara (Michael) Ruggiero, and son, Bill (Julie) Everett; grandchildren, Katie (Eric) Choffin, Jessica (Steve) Szklany, Amy (fiancé Matt Flores) Ruggiero, Michael Ruggiero, Andrew Everett, and Graham Everett; great grandsons, Trace Choffin and Carter Flores; step grandchildren, Gayle (Blake) Johnson, Britt (Mike) Ferrara and Cody Sherrill; step great granddaughter, Tenley Ferrara; and her sisters, Betty (Richard) Strabley and Ruth (Bruce) Marhefka.

A memorial service will be held at 11am, Monday, March 20, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Allmon officiating. Private burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery at a later date.

The family will receive friends and family from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Green, Ohio 44685.

