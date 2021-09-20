Mary I. Burkhart, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary I. Burkhart, 74, passed away peacefully at 8:15 p.m., Friday, September 17, 2021, at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital following a lengthy illness.

Mrs. Burkhart was born January 30, 1947, in Moundsville, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Franklin Doyle Moore and the late Violet Genevieve (Lemons) Moore.

Mary and her husband had moved to Lisbon several years ago, coming from Minerva.

She was a STNA for 28 years and had retired from Alliance City Hospital.

Mary was a member of the Hanoverton Church of Christ, where she was a former Sunday school teacher and had been the guest speaker many times at the Ladies Day church dinners.

Mary loved the outdoors and she enjoyed birdwatching and taking walks at Beaver Creek. She was also an avid reader and took great joy in telling stories.

She is survived and will be deeply missed by her husband, Bernard L. “Leroy” Burkhart, whom she married October 17, 1966; her daughters, Carol (Rick) Moats of Massillon and Susan (Bill) Robinson of Canton; her sons, Bernard R. (Pauline) Burkhart of Kensington and Ronald (Amy) Burkhart of North Canton; brother, Dale Moore of Russellville, Alabama; grandchildren, Krystal, Henry, Dawn, Travis, Shawn, Donnie and Dallas; great-grandchildren, Alecia, Dillon and Callie; great-great-grandchildren, Ellie and Enzo; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents; Mary was also preceded in death by 10 siblings and by her grandson, Levi.

Following her wishes, no calling hours or services will be observed.

The arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hanoverton Church of Christ, 9833 First Street, Hanoverton, Ohio 44423.

