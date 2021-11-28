Mary Hawkins, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Hawkins, 90, passed away at 1:52 p.m., Saturday, November 27, 2021, in the emergency room at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Hawkins was born October 28, 1931, in Lisbon, a daughter of the late Thomas and Bernadette (Martin) Wickey.

She was a member of the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir and enjoyed helping in the kitchen and dining room and along with her friend, Margaret McCamon, made the communion bread at the church for over 30 years.

Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking and baking.

Her husband, Harold “Bud” Hawkins, whom she married December 19, 1949, preceded her in death on May 1, 2014.

Mary is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Shirley Wickey of Columbiana; a niece, Christine Shefler of St. Petersburg, Florida; sister-in-law, Dorothy Cole of Carrolton, Ohio; brother-in-law, Robert Hawkins of Canal Fulton, Ohio and many nieces and nephews on her husband, Bud’s side of the family.

Following her wishes, no calling hours will be observed.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, with Reverend Stephen Broache, officiating.

Private burial will take place at Grove Hill Cemetery, Hanoverton.

Friends may also view Mary’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary, please visit our floral store.