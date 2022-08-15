LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Thornhill, 82 of Sherman Street, passed away peacefully at 3:53 a.m., Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Thornhill was born May 26, 1940 in East Liverpool, a daughter of the late Jesse and Iva (Brewer) Kent.

A homemaker and former member of the Lisbon Church of the Nazarene, Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, going shopping and crocheting.

Her husband, Alva Thornhill, preceded her in death in 1988. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Walter, Floyd, Carl, Stanley, Howard and Raymond Kent; her sisters, Lillian Baker and Dorothy Baker and by her granddaughter, Kristi Jo Smith.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her forever companion, Robert McDannels of Lisbon; daughters, Virginia (John Franklin) Mitchell of Lisbon and April (Shannon) Lozier of Versailles, Indiana; her son, Keith Thornhill of Florida; her brother, Bill (Loretta) Kent of Centerburg, Ohio; seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Phil Yocum officiating. The family will receive friends from Noon until the time of services.

Private burial will follow at the Columbiana County Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Friends may also view Mary’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Ellen Thornhill, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.