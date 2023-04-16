LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Beth Gasaway, 71, passed away quietly at 2:50 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a courageous battle with cancer.

Mary Beth was born January 31, 1952 in Salem, a daughter of the late Iyler and Ruth (Whinnery) Hinchcliffe and had lived all of her life in the Lisbon area.

A graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Mary Beth worked as a scheduler for Salem Visiting Nurses for many years. She also worked at the Columbiana County Board of Elections and with Callous Nursing in Youngstown.

She will be fondly remembered for her love of cooking, gardening, tending to her flowers, going to farm markets and antiquing. She also loved being outdoors, enjoying everything about nature.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband of 43 years, Robert “Bob” Gasaway, whom she married September 1, 1979; son, Michael Gasaway of Lisbon; brothers, Tom (Debbie) Hinchcliffe of Lisbon, Raymond Hinchcliffe of Ravenna, as well as, many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, John Hinchcliffe.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

No funeral services will be observed.

Private burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery at a later date.

