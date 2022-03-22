LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann McGuire, 67, died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Mary Ann was born May 15, 1954 in Salem, a daughter of the late John Charles and Margaret (Augustine) Ewing and had lived her entire life in the area.

A 1972 graduate of Southern Local High School, Mary Ann continued her education becoming an LPN, graduating from the Hannah Mullins School of Nursing.

She worked at the Salem Regional Medical Center for many years, retiring in May of 2021. Following her retirement, she began working part-time last Fall at Copeland Oaks Crandall Medical Center.

She was also a lifelong member of the New Lebanon United Presbyterian Church.

Mary Ann loved fitness and spent most of her free time on the Greenway Trail, biking and running. She had also competed in several marathons throughout the country and was also a triathlete. Mary Ann also enjoyed hiking, kayaking, paddleboarding and taking motorcycle trips with her husband, Tim. Her kind, soft heart was fully displayed by her love of animals, not only her cats and dogs but by feeding and watching the birds and deer on her property.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband of 22 years, Timothy A. “Tim” McGuire; her stepchildren, who she loved as her own, Alyssa McGuire and William (Samantha) McGuire, both of Lisbon; her sister, Sally Jo (Michael) Moore of McDonald, Pennsylvania; her brothers, Clem Ewing of Akron and Bill Ewing of Salem; her grandchildren, Chloe and Dally, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was also preceded in death by her brother, John C. Ewing, Jr.

The family will receive guests from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

All other services will be private.

She will be laid to rest at the New Lebanon U.P. Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Greenway Trail, c/o Carol Baillie, 835 Homewood Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.

