Marvin C. Joy, Salineville, Ohio

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marvin C. Joy, 75 of Seigler Road, passed away peacefully at 6:43 a.m., Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family following a lengthy illness.

Mr. Joy was born March 6, 1945 in Salem, a son of the late Clinton and Marie (Pugh) Joy.

A graduate of United Local High School, Marvin worked as a machinist at Alliance Steel Products and at various other local shops, as well as working in construction.

He was a member of the Pritchard Avenue Church of Christ and enjoyed fishing and being in the outdoors.

Marvin is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Liz” (Almy) Joy, whom he married May 20, 1994; children, Rick (Alice) Joy of Lisbon, Kimberly (Albert) Hobbs of Salem, Christy (Scot-Allyn) McGrantham of Charleston, South Carolina, Elizabeth “Lisa” Richards of Salineville and Jessica Richards of Wellsville; sister, Darlene (Harry) Matheny of Salem; brothers, Gerald (Betty) Joy of Salineville, Tim (Donna) Joy of Salem, Gary (Judy) Joy of Columbiana, Terry (Renee) Joy of Salem and Gale (Tammy) Joy of Dayton; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Marvin was also preceded in death by his brothers, Merle, Glen and Duane Joy and his infant sister, Elaine Joy.

Private funeral services will be held Thursday, September 17 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

The family will receive guests for public calling hours from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 16 at the funeral home.

Private burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, P.O. Box 115, Salem, OH 44460.

Friends may also view Marvin’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

