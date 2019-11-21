Martha R. “Marty” Shaffer, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha R. “Marty” Shaffer, 83, of Steubenville Pike Road, passed away peacefully at 5:07 a.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a recent illness.

Mrs. Shaffer was born June 23, 1936 in Salem, a daughter of the late Olin Brown and the late Mary (DeRhodes) Cox and had lived most of her life in Columbiana County.

Marty was a homemaker and had worked at Eells-Leggett Fashion Floors and as a bartender at the McCook House and the Ivy Stone Tavern.

She and her husband had attended Greenford Christian Church.

Marty enjoyed crocheting, solving word search puzzles and playing Euchre.

She loved her church, her family, and her friends. She will be remembered as an unselfish, hard working person who made everyone smile. She will be dearly missed.

Marty is survived by her husband, Albert James Shaffer, whom she married July 18, 1988; daughter, Roxenna (Michael) Hiet of Canfield; stepdaughter, Chris Carpenter of Niles; sister, Helen Meissner of Salem; grandchildren, Erica, Lee and Robert Endres and great-grandchildren, Riley, Anyssa, Loki and Ashlar.

In addition to her parents, Marty was also preceded in death by her son, Lawrence E. “Bob” Endres and by her sister, Ada Mae Bloor.

Following her wishes, no calling hours or services will be observed at this time.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

