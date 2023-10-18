LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha J. Zellers, 86, of Lisbon passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Born May 16, 1937, Martha was a lifelong resident of Lisbon, and was the daughter of the late Russell and Helen (Fullum) Dotson.

Martha married her husband, Charles R. Zellers on June 20, 1953. Charles preceded her in death in 2014. Besides her parents, Martha was also preceded by her sisters, Esther Cline Saling, Norma Smail, Patricia Miller and brothers, George and Terry Dotson.

Martha worked for many companies, beginning at Croft’s Department Store in Lisbon at age 16. She and Charles spent 2 years in Steeple Aston Parish in Oxfordshire, England while Charles served in the U.S. Army. Upon returning to Ohio, Martha worked for the original Hillyer’s grocery store in downtown Lisbon and after pausing for a few years while her children were young, returned to the new Hillyer’s Fine Foods grocery just north of Lisbon. She received her GED in 1986, an achievement she was so very proud of.

Martha had a deep love for all animals, especially the six dogs she and Charles raised throughout their 60 years of marriage – Roulette, Pompidou, Domino, Toby, Mickey, and Oscar. Martha adopted a toy party Poodle, Maggie in 2019. All her precious babies have crossed the Rainbow Bridge and will be there waiting with wagging tails and kisses for her.

Martha was an avid self-taught crafter, teaching herself to crochet, knit, and just about anything she wanted to learn. She took formal painting lessons and cake decorating lessons at the YWCA in Salem – indulging her family and friends with many beautiful birthday and wedding cakes. In the 1980s, Martha took sail boating lessons at Guilford Lake State Park. She and Charles spent many years enjoying camping and day trips throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania.

In 1967, Martha became the group leader for the Leetonia Ta-E-Ta-Ka Campfire group, continuing with the girls until 1974.

Surviving Martha are her daughter, Leslie McConaughy of Boardman and son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey & Linda Zellers of Salem. She is also survived by several cousins and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 20, 2023, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home in Lisbon. Martha will be buried at East Carmel Cemetery in Rogers, Ohio.

The family would like to thank Community Hospice as well as Tammy Sevek for their compassionate care for our Mother.

The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Martha’s name to Community Hospice in Salem or the Columbiana County Humane Society, also in Salem.

Martha’s memorial webpage may also be viewed for online condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

