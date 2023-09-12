SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene Faye Peppel, 85, passed away peacefully at 1:02 p.m., Sunday, September 10, 2023 at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a recent illness.

Mrs. Peppel was born May 15, 1938 in Lisbon, a daughter of the late Andrew and Alta (Bilsky) Bosel and was a life resident of the area.

A loving wife, mother and homemaker, Marlene was a faithful member of the Lisbon First Christian Church.

She also enjoyed going shopping, reading a good book and watching old western movies.

Her husband, Paul W. Peppel, Sr, whom she married July 14, 1953, preceded her in death October 1, 2017. Marlene was also preceded in death by her siblings, Betty Reynolds and Andy Bosel.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Paul Peppel, Jr., Richard Peppel, Dave Peppel and Brian Peppel; siblings, Richard Bosel and Margie Gold; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Following her wishes, no calling hours will be observed.

Private services for the family will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023 at the Lisbon Cemetery Chapel with Pastor Bob Garwood officiating. Inurnment will follow in the cemetery columbarium.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Friends may view Marlene’s memorial tribute page, share memories and express condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

