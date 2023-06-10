LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie N. Pannier, 90, passed away peacefully at 8:04 pm, Friday, June 9, 2023 at Continuing Health Care of Lisbon following a recent illness.

Mrs. Pannier was born May 2, 1933 in Lisbon, a daughter of the late Clifford and Hazel Alma (Stapleton) Shaw and had lived her entire life in Lisbon.

She was a 1951 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Marge worked as the head cashier at the former A &P grocery store for 12 years, and then at Bye and Bye Hardware for many years until she retired.

She was a member of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church and had been a former member of the former Trinity United Presbyterian Church, where she had sung in the choir. She was also a life member of the Lisbon Grange and a Junior Matron.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband, David C. Pannier, whom she married April 30, 1961; daughter, Darlene (Thomas) Clark; grandsons, Greg Long and David (Cariey) Long; great granddaughter, Kinsley; sisters, Ruth Ann Bailey, Joann (Chuck) Harris, Sandra Boyce and Karen (Jim) Sadler.

In addition to her parents, Marge was also preceded in death by her sister, Eleanor Jean Bates.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Patrick Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Private burial will take place at a later date at the Mt. Zion Cemetery.

