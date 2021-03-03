Marilyn V. Crawford, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn V. (Ketchum) Crawford, 79, passed away quietly at 2:42 a.m., Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at her home with her children by her side.

Ms. Ketchum was born February 8, 1942 in Elkton, a daughter of the late Miles G. and Catherine V. (Merdis) Ketchum.

A graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Marilyn lived in the area all of her life.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her son, Harry Crawford of Lisbon; daughters, Donna and Kathy Crawford, both of Salem and Mary Crawford (Gregg) and grandson, Nathan, of Salem; sister, Dorothy (Jack) Hiscox of Middlefield, Ohio; brothers, Miles C. (Linda) Ketchum and Charles (Dorothy) Ketchum, both of Lisbon and many nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, Marilyn was also preceded in death by her sister, Helen Ketchum; brother, Donald Ketchum and sister-in-law, Karen (Dotson) Ketchum.

Honoring Marilyn’s final wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Friends may view Marilyn’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

