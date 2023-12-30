LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn “Lee” L. Banister, 70, passed away Thursday, December 28, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born December 23, 1953, in East Liverpool, Ohio, daughter of the late John and Margaret (Campbell) Anderson.

Lee worked as a caregiver. She enjoyed gardening, horses and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Randy (Sara) Muschweck, Beth (Michael) Gunselman, Delaina (Blaine) Lindsey, Justin Banister, Kaitlyn (Gabe) Hancock and James (Veronica) Banister; 17 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and siblings, Dave (Kathy) Anderson, Peggy Anderson, Sally Anderson and Jake (Melissa) Anderson.

Friends and family will be received from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, January 6, 2024, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest later at East Carmel Cemetery in Rogers, Ohio.

Friends may view Lee’s memorial tribute page, share a memory, and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

