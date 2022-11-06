GUILFORD LAKE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn J. Donnalley, 80, passed away quietly at 6:41 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Donnalley was born May 23, 1942 in Garrettsville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Isaac F. and Bernadine (Leonard) Reynolds and had lived most of her life in the area.

She retired in 2010 after 25 years of faithful service at the former Hutton Nursing Home and then the former Essex II Nursing Home in Salem.

Marilyn loved to solve word search puzzles and planting and tending to her flowers.

Her husband, Howard J. Donnalley, whom she married May 25, 1963, preceded her in death February 14, 2013. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Chamberlain.

She leaves behind to cherish her precious memory her daughters, Tammy Donnalley of Guilford Lake, Tracy Donnalley of Leavittsburg, and Lori Donnalley of Guilford Lake; sisters, Alice Backus of Chester, and Marjorie Densmore of Alliance; granddaughters, Ashley Adams of Guilford Lake, Nicole Devine of Salem and Alexis (Mason) Gambos of Steubenville; great-grandchildren, Audrina and Paisley Devine, both of Salem, Kasen Willis of Salem, and Vincent and Olivia Gambos of Steubenville; sisters-in-law, Janice Exline of Lisbon and Linda Holland of Hanoverton; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with the Rev. Brian Brown officiating. Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Friends may also share memories, and express condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

