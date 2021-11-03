Margery May Call, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margery May Call, 93, passed away at 10:42 a.m., Tuesday, November 2, 2021 in the emergency room at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Call was born May 29, 1928 in West Point, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy L. (Kelch) Floding.

Margery worked in funeral service as a preneed counselor at the Cromartie-Miller and Lee Funeral Home in Dunn, North Carolina.

She was a long time member of the Beaver Street Church of Christ.

Her husband, Ernest Neal “Bud” Call, whom she married July 5, 1949, preceded her in death January 4. 2010. She was also preceded in death by her son, Brent E. Call and granddaughter, Misty Dawn Williams.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Brenda “Bre” Williams of Washingtonville and Kimberly (Jeff) Wonner of Salem; son, Kevin Call of Lisbon; brothers, Donald (Judy) Floding of Brookfield, Ohio and Kenneth (Brenda) Floding of Belpre, Ohio; six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services with burial to follow will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 5, 2021 in the Lisbon Cemetery Chapel, 1 Elm Street, Lisbon, OH 44432 with Rev. Rico Brown officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Friends may also view Margery’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margery, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.