Margaret R. Morrow, Hanoverton, Ohio

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret R. Morrow, 93, of Plymouth Street, passed away quietly at 6:56 a.m., Monday, November 29, 2021 at her home following a lengthy illness.

Mrs. Morrow was born April 24, 1928 in Alliance, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles Thompson and Gertrude (White) Thompson Snyder.

Margaret was a clerk at the Hanoverton Post office for over 30 years, retiring in 1989.

She was a faithful and active member of the Hanoverton Christian Church, where she served as the secretary and the treasurer for many years. She was also very involved with the ladies aide group, had taught Sunday school; sang in the choir and served as a youth leader.

Margaret was also involved with the Hanoverton American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting, and camping and always looked forward to spending her winters in Texas.

Her husband, Jerry H. Morrow, whom she married May 27, 1955, preceded her in death May 20, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, William Kibler.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Susan Kibler of Hanoverton; sons, Jeffrey (Deborah) Morrow of Salem and David (Teran) Morrow of Waxhaw, North Carolina; sisters, Martha (Lloyd) Clark of Salem and Ann (Pat) Devine of Beloit; brother, Charles (Frances) Thompson of Hanoverton; grandchildren, Adam (Kathy) Kibler of Uniontown, Ohio, James (Katherine) Kibler of Hanoverton and Matthew (Kelsey) Morrow and Alyssa (Michael) Davis, both of Charlotte, North Carolina and great grandchildren, Emily and Natalie Kibler, both of Uniontown, Ohio, Henry Kibler of Hanoverton and Mason Morrow of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Following her wishes, no calling hours will be observed. A private graveside service will be held at Grove Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret’s memory to Community Hospice at www.myhospice.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Friends may also share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret R. Morrow, please visit our floral store.