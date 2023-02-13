CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret B. “Bo” Stone, 90, formerly of Leetonia, passed away quietly at 10:20 p.m., Sunday, February 12, 2023 at the Gables of Canton following a recent illness.

Mrs. Stone was born July 7, 1932 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late Albert and Dorothy (Saltzman) Raabe and had been a life resident of the area until moving to Canton a few years ago to be closer to her daughter.

She had worked as a meat packer at Theron’s Country Store and retired from Cable’s IGA in Calcutta.

Bo was a member of the Franklin Square United Methodist Church, enjoyed traveling and vacationing, and spending her winters in Florida, but most of all she treasured the time spent with her family.

Her husband, Marx F. Stone, whom she married June 22, 1970, preceded her in death on January 17, 2000. She was also preceded in death by her stepson, William M. Stone; and her sister, Kathryn “Katie” Roberts.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her daughter, Durane (Scott) Day Duncan of Canton, her granddaughter, Emily (TJ) Schramm of Pittsburgh; her great grandson, Tommy Schramm. She also leaves her step granddaughter, Melissa Nosek of Atwater; step grandson, William R. (Christine) Stone of Lisbon; many step great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Arnold Roberts of Leetonia; niece, Judy Roberts-Hawkins of Leetonia; great nephew, Roddie McCune and great niece, Paige (Chad) Nestor and great, great-niece, Cami Nestor.

Funeral services will be held at noon, Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Patrick Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Friends may also view Bo’s memorial tribute page, share memories, and express condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret B. “Bo” Stone, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.