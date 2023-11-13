HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Anne “Peggy” (Jones) Leone, 90, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 6, 2023, at the Salem Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Peggy was born May 23, 1933, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Paul and Hanna (Kane) Jones.

A 1951 graduate of Ursuline High School, Peggy was an accomplished dancer and had opened her own dance studio at the age of 17. Dancing was always part of her life and she won many accolades.

On August 26, 1953, she married Anthony “Tony” A. Leone at St. Patrick’s Church in Youngstown, Ohio. Both were still in love, even after Tony passed away in 2011. His spirit never left her side.

Peggy worked at Sears for 20 years in Youngstown. After moving to Guilford Lake, Peggy spent the rest of her working career with the Ohio Welfare Dept. as a Case Worker, which she found quite rewarding.

Both Peg and Tony fully supported St. Patrick, St. Dominic (Youngstown) and St. Phillip Neri (Dungannon).

Peg was most proud of her civic duties and not only voted in every election, but also worked the polls, starting with the John F. Kennedy staff in 1960.

Surviving family members include her sons and their wives, Paul and Lindia (Rosario) Leone, Mike and Missy (Giesy) Leone; son-in-law, Bill Mulholland; grandchildren, Reese Leone, Andrea Leone, Anthony Leone, Junior Cappello and Tony Cappello and great-grandchildren, Mia Leone and Madyson Delany.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony A. Leone; her sister, Larreta (Jones) Kerola and by her daughter, Tonia Anne (Leone) Mulholland.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 25, 2023, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 11297 Gavers Road, Hanoverton (Dungannon), Ohio, with Rev. Father Stephen Wassie officiating. All are invited to join the family for a reception following the Mass in the church hall.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

