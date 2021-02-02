Marcia H. Hasinski, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia H. Hasinski, 71, of Lisbon, passed away unexpectedly at 6:49 p.m., Monday, February 1, 2021, in the emergency room at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Marcia was born August 5, 1949 and was the daughter of the late Harvey and Adele Hasinski.

She was a lovely person and will be dearly remembered and missed by the residents and staff at Opportunity Homes, where she resided.

A private remembrance of Marcia will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 4, 2021, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home for the residents and staff of Opportunity Homes.

Private burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.