Mable Primm, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mable Primm, 95, of Salem, formerly of Lisbon, passed away at 1:24 p.m., Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living following a lengthy illness.

Mrs. Primm was born September 8, 1924 in Girard, Alabama, a daughter of the late Sanford and Adell (Hall) Temples and had moved to Lisbon in 1962 from Youngstown.

Mable graduated from Troy High School in Troy, Alabama and completed nursing school at St. Margaret School of Nursing in Montgomery, Alabama.

She worked as an LPN at Bush Hospital in Columbus, Georgia and later at the Lincoln Avenue Clinic in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was a faithful member of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, Methodist Youth Fellowship Leader and had served on the Administration Board and the Board of Trustees. She also served on the board at the Lisbon HELP Center.

On May 12, 1962, Mable married Attorney James D. Primm, Jr. and together they raised six children. Her husband, Jim preceded her in death on October 1, 1998, along with her son, John Primm on June 29, 2017; sisters, Alice Gann, Vera Fagen, Bennie Rogers, Mildred Garrett and Frances Welch; brother, Sanford Temples and granddaughter, Rhonda Ramsey.

She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth “Liz” (Ron) Ramsey, Debra “Debby” (Tom) Dankworth and Jenny (the late David) Hall; sons, Robert “Bob” (Mary Lou) Primm and Stan (Teresa) Barefield; sister, Martha Caldwell; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.

The family will receive guests from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. We kindly ask that everyone in attendance to please observe face mask protocol and social distancing guidelines.

A private funeral service celebrating Mable’s life will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. Robert Rathburn officiating.

Private burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lisbon HELP Center or the Columbiana County Humane Society.

Friends may also share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

