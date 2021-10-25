Mabel O. Weston, Gavers, Ohio

GAVERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mabel O. Weston, 93, passed away at 10:25 a.m., Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Weston was born April 19, 1928 in East Liverpool, Ohio, the oldest of nine children to the late Kenneth and Alma Marie (Dailey) Booth.

A graduate of East Liverpool High School, Mabel owned and operated Weston’s Corner Cupboard, an antique store in Salineville for many years, until it closed due to a fire. She then continued with her antique business at Pottery City in East Liverpool, working well into her late 80s.

She was a 60-year member, elder and deacon of the New Lebanon United Presbyterian Church; the Lisbon VFW ladies auxiliary and the Red Hat Society.

Mabel enjoyed going to auctions, yard sales, painting, gardening and reading “True Detective “ magazine. She was also a published poet and her and her husband used to enjoy going dancing and had won several dance contests over the years. Mabel was very proud of the fact that she had lived in her home in Gavers for over 65 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Richard Weston, whom she married July 3, 1947, on May 15, 1999. Mabel was also preceded in death by her son, Joe Andrus Weston; siblings, John, Bob, Joe, Gwen, Terry, Don, Lily Ann and Brian and by her grandson-in-law, Michael.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim Marie Weston of Guilford Lake; son, Dirk Staurt Weston of New Jersey; sister, Laureen M. “Cookie” (Charles) Baker of East Liverpool; daughter-in-law, Jackie Weston of Salineville; grandchildren, Jarrod (Michelle) Rose of Alabama, Kelly Rose Stallard of Medina, Jennifer Weston of Ashtabula, Staci (Rich) Russell and Lance (Liz) Weston, both of Wellsville, Jamie (Eric) Cook of Guilford Lake and Jade Cook of Massachusetts; 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the New Lebanon United Presbyterian Church, 36022 State Route 518, Hanoverton with her grandson, Jarrod Rose presenting her eulogy.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mabel’s family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the nurses, staff and volunteers at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their loving care and also many thanks to the nurses and staff at Crossroads Hospice for their compassion and support.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Friends may view Mabel’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

